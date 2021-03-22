Antone stopped a side bullpen session Saturday with an irritation to his hip flexor, but it's not going to shut him down from his throwing program, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "We're going to work with him as tolerated and keep strengthening and progress as we can," GM Nick Krall said.

While it may not shut down Antone's throwing program, it may slow down his chances of winning a spot in the Reds' rotation, at least to begin the season. Nonetheless, he can still be of value in an ace reliever role, especially with the uncertainty at the back end of the Reds' rotation.