Antone was charged with a blown save after giving up four runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Cubs in 10 innings.

After picking up his first career save Friday in the series opener, Antone was summoned with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to protect a one-run lead. He got out of the seventh unscathed and then saw the Reds put up three runs in the top of the eighth, but Antone couldn't hold up to his end of the bargain. He walked two of the first four batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth, then surrendered an RBI single before coughing up a game-tying three-run home run to Ian Happ. The poor outing should do little to diminish what's been an outstanding start to the season for Antone, who still owns excellent ratios (2.93 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 12.3 K/9) across his nine relief appearances.