Antone was reaching 97 mph in spring training games this year before he got sent to the Reds' minor league camp, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Previously, Antone was working in the 88-92 mph range last year. He worked on trying to improve his velocity over the winter at APEC, a company located in Forth Worth, Texas, but didn't really see the improved results until getting into game action in spring training.