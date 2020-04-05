Reds' Tejay Antone: Increased velocity
Antone was reaching 97 mph in spring training games this year before he got sent to the Reds' minor league camp, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Previously, Antone was working in the 88-92 mph range last year. He worked on trying to improve his velocity over the winter at APEC, a company located in Forth Worth, Texas, but didn't really see the improved results until getting into game action in spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Sano
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tsutsugo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
The All-Chris Towers Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Chris Towers offers his favorites across...
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...