Antone retired the only batter he faced Friday to record his first save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Carson Fulmer started the ninth inning for the Reds with the club ahead 8-4, but after he put the first two batters aboard, Lucas Sims entered the game. Sims did no better, allowing both inherited runners to score and loading the bases with two outs, forcing manager David Bell to turn to Antone, who needed only three pitches to rack up his first career save by getting David Bote to ground out. The Reds prefer using Antone in longer high-leverage stints a la Josh Hader -- he's gotten more than three outs in five of his eight appearances so far -- but with both Sims and Amir Garrett struggling badly in save situations, the 27-year-old could find himself working the ninth more often.