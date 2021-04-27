Antone (1-0) fired three scoreless innings without giving up a hit, walking two batters and striking out three to earn his first major-league win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Antone entered Monday's game in the eighth and mowed down the Dodgers' hitters without much issue. The 27-year-old has easily been the Reds' best reliever to begin this season with a 0.66 ERA and 20:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings. His fantasy appeal does present some limitations in leagues that don't count holds due to the fact that he's not a starter and isn't first in line for save opportunities. However, things could change down the road with both Amir Garrett and Lucas Sims struggling in high-leverage situations so far this year.