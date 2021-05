Antone struck out one batter over 1.1 perfect innings to earn a save over the Cubs on Sunday.

Antone entered the game with two outs and two runners on in the eighth inning but quickly got out of the jam. He then rolled through a perfect ninth to earn his third save of the season. The 27-year-old is currently riding a 12.2-inning scoreless streak and lowered his season ERA to 1.61.