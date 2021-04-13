Antone did not give up a hit in Monday's 3-0 win over the Giants, as he struck out five and walked a batter while firing 3.2 scoreless innings to earn a hold.

Antone entered to begin the sixth after five shutout innings from Wade Miley and picked up right where he left off. He did walk and hit a batter but sandwiched in 10 consecutive outs, as he continued his dominant start to the season. The 27-year-old did make four starts in 2020 and is a valuable resource out of the bullpen as a guy who can give manager David Bell multiple innings if he needs it. Antone has gotten off to an incredible start this year, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits while sporting an impressive 9:2 K:BB.