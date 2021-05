Antone allowed two hits and struck out none to earn the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over Colorado.

He allowed a leadoff double to Connor Joe and a single to Ryan McMahon, but Garrett Hampson grounded into a double play to end the threat. The save was Antone's second of the season. He's also notched two blown saves, three holds and a win in 13 outings. The 27-year-old has a 2.08 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings in a fairly versatile role.