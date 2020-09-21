Antone has made his last two appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen, working 3.1 scoreless no-hit frames and striking out three while issuing two walks.

Antone made three starts for the Reds between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12, but the rookie has seemingly transitioned back to a relief role with Cincinnati set to get its rotation back to full strength Tuesday, when Sonny Gray (back) is in line to start in his return from the 10-day injured list. The righty has proven to be a dominant multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen this season, holding opposing hitters to a lowly .060/.175/.140 slash line while striking out 21 of the 57 hitters he's faced in relief.