Antone (groin) will likely throw a side session later this week, and while he will probably miss his next start, he's only going to be set back a few days from his regular schedule, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Even with the couple days of delay, the overall spin for Antone on this injury remains positive. It's still possible that he won't win a rotation spot to begin the season, if the Reds decide they want Michael Lorenzen to start. But Sonny Gray's injury creates another opening in the rotation for the first few weeks of the season.