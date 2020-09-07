Antone allowed one run on five hits and two walks across five innings during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

It marked the strongest outing of the season for Antone, who has both started and pitched out of the bullpen across eight appearances. His lone blemish was a two-out RBI single by Bryan Reynolds in the third. The right-hander was in line to get the first win of his career, but Raisel Iglesias blew the save in the ninth inning. It's unclear if Antone will get another start or if he'll return to a relief role going forward.