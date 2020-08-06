Antone (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old showcased a good breaking ball in his first career MLB start and finished with 13 swinging strikes on 82 total pitches. Antone debuted out of the bullpen last week, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings against the Cubs. While Antone does not project for another start in the immediate future, he will almost certainly get another chance to start before the end of the season.