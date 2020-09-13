Antone (0-2) gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Antone got through three innings fine, but he was charged with both runs in the fourth. The Reds only scored once in the game, so Antone took his second loss in nine appearances (four starts). The right-hander has a solid 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB across 28.1 innings this year. If Antone gets another start, it would likely be against the White Sox next weekend.