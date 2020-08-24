Antone tossed 2.1 no-hit innings of relief Saturday in the Reds' 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out three in the 30-pitch appearance.

Shortly after Antone made his first career start Aug. 5, the Reds optioned him to the alternate site and added him back to the roster a few days later. While he hasn't had the opportunity to make any further starts since his callup, Antone has dazzled in his three appearances as a long reliever. He's worked at least two frames in all of those appearances, giving up one run and striking out 12 over seven innings in total.