Antone (hip) threw off flat ground Tuesday and hopes to return to game action Sunday against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Antone has received plenty of hype this offseason thanks to his 2.80 ERA and 31.9 percent strikeout rate as a rookie last year. It hasn't been the smoothest spring for him, however, as he's dealt with both groin and hip issues. Neither issue has been particularly significant, though, and neither is an arm problem, so there's seemingly no reason to fear for his long-term health.