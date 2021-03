Antone (hip) is trending in the right direction and still appears set to make the Opening Day roster, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Antone has had a bit of a disrupted spring, dealing with a minor groin issue and now a minor hip problem. The Reds remain optimistic about his chances of avoiding the injured list, however, though it's still not clear exactly what role he'll serve. He's in the mix as both a starter and a high-leverage reliever.