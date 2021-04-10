Antone threw two shutout innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out three while allowing one hit.

Antone was in line for the win after relieving Tyler Mahle to begin the fifth inning, but Cam Bedrosian and Lucas Sims both struggled later in the game. There will be other similar opportunities for him to steal some wins in relief, and in the future he might get stretched out more - this was just his second appearance in the regular season, after he lost some time in spring training with nagging injuries.