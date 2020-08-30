Antone pitched four innings in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Antone made his second start of the season in the nightcap and was able to get through four frames on 66 pitches (39 strikes). He allowed only three hits, but two of those left the park to account for all three runs scored against him. Antone has been functioning as a long reliever, so he'll likely go back to that role for his next appearance. He has a 2.66 ERA and 27:9 K:BB over 20.1 innings this season.