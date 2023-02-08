Antone (elbow) will miss the start of the 2023 season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Antone made the announcement on his instagram account, and said that he recently received a PRP injection for a flexor strain in his right elbow. The 29-year-old had been slowed during the offseason as he recovers from Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2022 season, and this latest setback will see his 2023 debut occur after Opening Day. When healthy, Antone has been an excellent relief option, and once healthy, he should be a high-leverage option for the Reds.