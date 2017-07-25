Adleman (5-8) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings during Monday's loss to Cleveland.

Adleman entered with a 6.53 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through his previous six starts, so it was more of the same Monday. He does sport an encouraging 8.3 K/9 for the campaign, so in the right matchups, Adleman is worth considering as a streaming option or low-priced flier for daily contests. However, his overall fantasy value remains limited. He projects to make his next start on the road against Miami.