Adleman (5-8) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings during Monday's loss to Cleveland.

Adleman entered with a 6.53 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through his previous six starts, so it was more of the same Monday. He does sport an encouraging 8.3 K/9 for the campaign, so in the right matchups, Adleman is worth considering as a streaming option or low-priced flier for daily contests. However, his overall fantasy value remains limited. He projects to make his next start on the road against Miami.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast