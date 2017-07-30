Reds' Tim Adleman: Lasts just 4.1 innings against Fish
Adleman (5-9) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters through just 4.1 innings during Saturday's loss to Miami.
Adleman entered the outing with a 6.69 ERA through his past seven outings, and Saturday's showing continued the underwhelming stretch. He's pitched his way off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings and now owns a crippling 5.42 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. Adleman's 8.1 K/9 does offer a sliver of hope in cavernous formats or as a flier candidate in the right matchup. He projects to make his next start at home against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Allows five runs through six in loss•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Fans seven in quality start Wednesday•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Tagged by Nats in Friday's loss•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Surrenders four through five•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Allows three runs in loss to Cubs•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Carried to win by offense Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...