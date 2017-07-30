Adleman (5-9) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters through just 4.1 innings during Saturday's loss to Miami.

Adleman entered the outing with a 6.69 ERA through his past seven outings, and Saturday's showing continued the underwhelming stretch. He's pitched his way off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings and now owns a crippling 5.42 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. Adleman's 8.1 K/9 does offer a sliver of hope in cavernous formats or as a flier candidate in the right matchup. He projects to make his next start at home against the Cardinals.

