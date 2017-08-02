Reds' Tim Adleman: Replaced in rotation
Adleman will not make his next scheduled start against the Cardinals, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager Bryan Price instead will turn to Asher Wojciechowski to make the start in a move that was deemed to be performance-related. Adleman allowed five and six runs in his past two starts, respectively, so the 29-year-old's bump from the rotation certainly seems to be warranted at this point. However, even if he is able to pick things up in the bullpen, it may be tough to work his way back into the rotation given that Scott Feldman (knee) and Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) are expected to return from their respective injuries relatively soon.
More News
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Lasts just 4.1 innings against Fish•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Allows five runs through six in loss•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Fans seven in quality start Wednesday•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Tagged by Nats in Friday's loss•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Surrenders four through five•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Allows three runs in loss to Cubs•
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...