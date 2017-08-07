Adleman will start Monday's game against the Padres.

After submitting an 8.27 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in his first four starts out of the All-Star break, Adleman was moved to the bullpen last week, with long reliever Asher Wojciechowski taking his place in the rotation. Shortly after the change, the Reds placed Robert Stephenson on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder injury, and his absence will temporarily open up a starting role for Adleman. It's expected that Adleman will head back to the bullpen immediately after Monday's outing, however, as at least one of Stephenson or Scott Feldman (knee) seems likely to be activated from the DL over the weekend to rejoin the rotation during the Reds' series in Milwaukee.