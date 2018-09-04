Federowicz's contract was selected by the Reds on Tuesday.

Federowicz is the classic third catcher, having received major-league playing time in each of the last eight seasons but appearing in more than 23 games just once. He'll fill that role for the Reds in September, stuck behind Tucker Barnhart and Curt Casali. The combination of his role and his career .197/.244/.311 slash line leaves him with minimal fantasy value.

