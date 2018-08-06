Reds' Tim Federowicz: Gets minor-league deal from Cincinnati
Federowicz signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday.
The veteran backstop didn't take long to find work after he elected free agency last week rather than remaining in the Astros organization when he went unclaimed off waivers. He'll offer the Reds some experienced depth behind the plate in the upper levels of the minors and could be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if either Tucker Barnhart to No. 2 catcher Curt Casali should succumb to an injury in the second half.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...