Federowicz signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday.

The veteran backstop didn't take long to find work after he elected free agency last week rather than remaining in the Astros organization when he went unclaimed off waivers. He'll offer the Reds some experienced depth behind the plate in the upper levels of the minors and could be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if either Tucker Barnhart to No. 2 catcher Curt Casali should succumb to an injury in the second half.

