Reds' Tim Federowicz: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Federowicz was outrighted from the 40-man roster and sent to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Federowicz cleared waivers and will remain in Cincinnati's organization after spending a majority of September with the big-league team. Across 60 games at the Triple-A level in 2018, he slashed .297/.372/.486 with seven home runs and 31 RBI.
