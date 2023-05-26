site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' TJ Friedl: Breather versus southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Friedl is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Cubs.
Friedl will head to the bench as the Reds take on southpaw Justin Steele on Friday. Jose Barrero will replace him in center field and bat eighth against Chicago.
