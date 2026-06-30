Reds' TJ Friedl: Enters for injured teammate

Friedl entered Monday's game to play center field after Dane Myers (shoulder) was removed in the fourth inning. The former went 0-for-2 in a 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

With a lefty on the mound for Milwaukee, Friedl opened the game on the bench. The Reds have lost two center fielders over the last several days with with Myers joining Blake Dunn (elbow, IL) as unavailable. Friedl was called up Sunday in the wake of Dunn's injury -- he went 0-for-4 in his return to MLB on Sunday -- and will operate as the primary center fielder for now while the club gets a better read on Myers' status.