Friedl went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Brewers.

Friedl matched a career-high with four hits Saturday, headlined by a home run off Elvin Rodriguez in the fourth inning, his first this season. The 29-year-old Friedl is now 10-for-34 (.294) to start the year with three RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base.