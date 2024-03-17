Friedl has a wrist fracture and will be reaccessed in three to four weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl exited Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners with what was believed to be a right wrist sprain. After further examination, it was determined that the wrist is fractured and will need time to heal. The injury occurred when the outfielder landed awkwardly on his arm after making an attempt at a diving catch and left the game shortly afterward. The 28-year-old now has an opportunity to return in the middle of the season.