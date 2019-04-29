Reds' TJ Friedl: Heads to IL with shoulder sprain
Friedl was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday at Double-A Chattanooga due to a sprained shoulder, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Friedl sustained the injury while completing a head-first slide as part of a two-hit, four-RBI performance in Sunday's 6-5 win over Biloxi. The 23-year-old, who is slashing .181/.302/.264 with one home run and four steals in Southern League play, is without an official timetable to return.
