Friedl went 2-for-2 with a home run in Wednesday's 16-6 loss to the Cubs.

Friedl, who opened the game on the bench with a lefty starter on the hill for Chicago, pinch hit for Stuart Fairchild in the seventh inning and homered off righty reliever Mark Leiter. He stayed in the game to play center field. It was his eighth long ball in 87 games. Friedl is not typically subjected to sitting against left-handers, so this should be seen as a chance to give him a break.