Friedl went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, three RBI, three runs scored and two steals in Wednesday's 11-7 victory over the Orioles.

Friedl wreaked havoc on Orioles pitchers throughout the contest, reaching on singles and then coming around to score in each of his first two at-bats. He went on to reach base four times on the afternoon, swiping two bags along the way, before adding a two-run blast in the top of the 10th to put the Reds up 10-7. Friedl has now homered in two straight and has six stolen bases over his last six games.