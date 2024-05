Friedl (thumb) hopes to begin hitting off a tee this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's been just over a week since Friedl suffered a fractured left thumb, so it would seem to be a good sign that he's almost ready to do some hitting. A timetable for a return probably won't be available for a little while, though. Friedl has been limited to just six games this season because of wrist and thumb fractures.