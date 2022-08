The Reds recalled Friedl from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Before being optioned to the minors June 19, Friedl hit .200 with six extra-base hits in 29 games for the Reds. The outfielder will likely return to Louisville once Donovan Solano (personal) returns from his brief stint on the paternity list.