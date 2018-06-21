Friedl was promoted to Double-A Pensacola on Thursday.

Friedl fared much better in his second stint with High-A Daytona, slashing .294/.405/.412 across 64 games with the Tortugas before earning a promotion to Double-A. The 22-year-old is best known for his speed, but he's also shown solid plate discipline and improvement in the power department over the past season.

More News
Our Latest Stories