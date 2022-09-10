Friedl went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over Milwaukee.

Friedl kicked off the scoring in Friday's contest with a solo shot, then scored again on a Jonathan India homer in the ninth. Friedl now has six homers on the season and three this month, matching his total from last month. The outfielder has been hot in his last eight games, going 12-for-33 (.363) with four homers, four RBI and eight runs scored. During that span, Friedl has improved his batting average from .252 to .276.