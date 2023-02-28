Friedl was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers after taking a pitch off his left knee, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The sixth-inning delivery from Jake Reed nailed Friedl square on the front of his knee and he looked to be in a good amount of pain as he limped off the field. Hopefully it just proves to be a bruise. The 27-year-old is projected for regular starts in the Reds' outfield this season and could also get semi-regular turns out of the leadoff spot.