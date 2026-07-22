Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Reds' TJ Friedl: Losing out to Myers in CF

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Friedl is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Though he had a clear path to a strong-side platoon role in center field after Blake Dunn hit the shelf June 28 due to a right elbow sprain, Friedl has done little to help his case for earning playing time. Since getting called up from Triple-A Louisville the same day Dunn went on the injured list, Friedl is slashing just .150/.277/.275 over 15 contests. He'll take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Emerson Hancock) for the third time in the last five games while the Reds go with Dane Myers in center field.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!