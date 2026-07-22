Reds' TJ Friedl: Losing out to Myers in CF

Friedl is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Though he had a clear path to a strong-side platoon role in center field after Blake Dunn hit the shelf June 28 due to a right elbow sprain, Friedl has done little to help his case for earning playing time. Since getting called up from Triple-A Louisville the same day Dunn went on the injured list, Friedl is slashing just .150/.277/.275 over 15 contests. He'll take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Emerson Hancock) for the third time in the last five games while the Reds go with Dane Myers in center field.