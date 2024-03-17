Friedl was diagnosed Sunday with a fractured right wrist and will be reassessed in 3-to-4 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl exited Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners with what was believed to be a right wrist sprain. However, after the Reds sent him in for X-rays, he was determined to have broken the wrist and will now be on track to begin the season on the injured list. Friedl's injury should help clear up the Reds' logjam in the outfield to some degree, as Cincinnati should now have room for all of Will Benson, Jake Fraley and Jonathan India to see full-time roles against right-handed pitching to begin the season. Though Friedl is set to be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, he'll likely require some ramp-up time beyond that including a minor-league rehab assignment, so he may not be a realistic candidate to make his 2024 debut until May.