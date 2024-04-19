Reds manager David Bell said Friday that Friedl (wrist) could be about 7-to-10 days away from beginning a rehab assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Friedl has been building up strength in his fractured right wrist and ramping up his activity level. Things are going well so far, and if he continues on the same pace it sounds like he could be cleared for game action before the end of the month. While there's no timeline yet for his return to the active roster, Friedl makes for a viable stash if you have a free IL spot.