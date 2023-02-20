Friedl (hamstring) took live batting practice Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Friedl ended the 2022 season on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, but as anticipated, the injury isn't anything that will affect his availability for the start of spring training. After providing a serviceable .750 OPS to go along with seven stolen bases across 258 plate appearances with the Reds last season, the lefty-hitting Friedl will get the chance to compete for a strong-side platoon role in the outfield during Cactus League play.