Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent to minor-league camp
Friedly was assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Friedl spent half a season at Double-A Pensacola last year, hitting .276/.359/.360. He could return there to start the season or open at Triple-A Louisville.
