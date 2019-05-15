Friedl went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout with Double-A Chattanooga on Monday and is now 2-for-his-last-19.

Friedl was hot initially after his return from shoulder sprain, going 5-for-14 with three doubles and a triple in his first three games back from the IL, but he's since gone cold. Overall, the 23-year-old is batting just .213 in 119 plate appearances with Chattanooga this season. However, he's walked as many times as he's struck out (17) and has swiped seven bags already. Chances are, Friedl will advance to Triple-A within the next couple months.