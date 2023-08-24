Friedl went 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in a 7-3 win over the Angels in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Friedl has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with two steals and seven runs scored over his last seven games. He has three multi-hit efforts in that span. The speedy outfielder continues to enjoy a strong 2023 with a .280/.344/.444 slash line, 11 home runs, 24 steals, 47 RBI and 54 runs scored across 105 contests. With Stuart Fairchild (concussion) on the injured list, Friedl has a chance to pick up playing time against southpaws in addition to his everyday status against right-handers.