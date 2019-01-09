Friedly was invited to major-league spring training Wednesday.

Friedl reached Double-A for the first time last June, performing capably with a .276/.359/.360 line and 19 steals steals in 67 games for Pensacola. It would be a surprise to see him jump all the way up to the big leagues to start the season but a debut later in the year is certainly a possibility.

More News
Our Latest Stories