Hopkins entered Sunday's game after Stuart Fairchild left with a concussion and went 0-for-3 in a 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Fairchild started in right field and crashed into the wall during the second inning while attempting to make a catch. Hopkins hasn't played much since his callup Aug. 5, garnering just one start and four plate appearances. Will Benson was out of the lineup Sunday against a lefty and should return Monday against Angels righty Lucas Giolito. Lefty Reid Detmers is scheduled to face the Reds on Tuesday, which could be a spot for Hopkins or Henry Ramos.