Cincinnati optioned Hopkins to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Hopkins gets the boot from the active roster with Jake Fraley (wrist) activated off the 10-day injured list. In 24 at-bats over 14 games, Hopkins slashed just .167/.200/.167 with no extra-base hits. He'll see more consistent playing time in the International League, and he could be back as a bench option at some point this summer for the Reds.