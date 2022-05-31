Pham was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game in Boston due to left calf discomfort, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds reinstated Pham on Monday after he served a three-game suspension stemming from his pregame altercation Friday with the Giants' Joc Pederson, but the 34-year-old will end up sitting out the series opener at Fenway Park while he tends to the calf injury. Nick Senzel was added to the starting nine as a replacement for Pham, who can be viewed as day-to-day.