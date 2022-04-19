Pham went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Padres.
Pham heard boos from a San Diego crowd that cheered for him during the previous two seasons, but he exacted some revenge by collecting half of the Reds' six hits in the contest. His first-inning solo homer provided the only run Cincinnati could muster against Sean Manaea and a trio of relievers, and it was his first long ball of the campaign. The big performance lifted Pham's season batting average to .133 -- he had gone 1-for-26 on the campaign entering Monday.